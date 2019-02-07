As British members of parliament (MPs) busied themselves with the latest Brexit drama on December 20 2018, Gyula Remes, a 43-year-old homeless Hungarian national died outside Westminster Parliament.

The death briefly registered in national headlines and amongst MPs, but the Brexit debate quickly eclipsed Remes’s death and he became just another statistic in what has become a national crisis.

In autumn 2018, the government released a report that showed a 165 percent increase in ‘rough sleeping’ in the UK since 2010, when the current Conservative government took power. The government defines rough sleeping as people who are sleeping in the streets or in open air.

The homeless charity Shelter, which helps millions of people struggling to find a home, reported that more than 320,000 people are homeless, sleeping on the streets or stuck in temporary accommodation. And the increase shows no signs of slowing.

TRT World contacted the office of the Mayor of London who said: “We’re currently in the middle of this year’s Mayoral Rough Sleeping campaign and have raised more than £200k from public donations.”

According to a report commissioned by the homeless charity Crisis, the cost of dealing with homelessness is in the billions.

The scale of the crisis facing the UK is a result of several trends that have come together to create a perfect storm.

When the current Conservative government took power in 2010, it enacted a series of austerity policies that saw government departments deeply slash their budgets across the board.

The net result was a weakened social safety net, which resulted in millions of people sinking into poverty, homelessness and, in some cases, suicide.

An independent Social Metrics Commission produced a report in September last year entitled A new measure of poverty for the UK, which found that more than “14.2 million people in the UK population are in poverty”. Amongst them, an astonishing 8.4 million working-age adults and 4.5 million children were in poverty.