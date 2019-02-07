A United Nations-led inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Thursday that evidence pointed to a brutal crime "planned and perpetrated" by Saudi officials.

Khashoggi's killing by a team of Saudi operatives on October 2 provoked widespread revulsion and tarnished the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, previously admired in the West for pushing deep changes including tax reform, infrastructure projects and allowing women to drive.

US intelligence agencies believe Crown Prince Mohammed ordered an operation to kill Khashoggi, a critic and Washington Post columnist, and say his body was dismembered and removed to a location still publicly unknown.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah brings more from Turkey's capital, Ankara.

Premeditated killing

Riyadh denies the prince had any involvement in the murder.

"Evidence collected during my mission to Turkey shows prime facie case that Mr. Khashoggi was the victim of a brutal and premeditated killing, planned and perpetrated by officials of the State of Saudi Arabia," Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur for extrajudicial summary or arbitrary executions, said in a statement.

Saudi officials had "seriously undermined" and curtailed Turkey's "prompt, effective, independent, impartial, transparent" efforts to investigate the crime scene at its Istanbul consulate for 13 days last October, she said.