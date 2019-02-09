There are different political rivalries in the Middle East. The Iran-Saudi Arabia struggle for influence is perhaps the best-known.

Each of these adversaries have their own military coalitions with whom they operate in different fields.

Since 2015, Iran has supported the Houthi rebels against the Saudi-backed government in Yemen, triggering a bloody conflict which has caused thousands of deaths, mostly civilians.

After four years, the cracks in the Saudi-led coalition have finally appeared with Morocco ‘freezing’ its involvement in the war.

What brought the two countries together?

A common interest to stand firm against Iran is what strengthened Saudi-Moroccan relations. However, their ties are mainly based on mutual animosity with Tehran.

Morocco until recently participated in the Saudi-led coalition with six planes and 1,500 ground troops.

Saudi Arabia still - officially - stands with Morocco on the Western Sahara dispute in the Arab League.

And both states have ongoing projects in Western Sahara, financed by Saudi Arabia and operated by Morocco - which serves to reaffirm the sovereignty of Rabat in the disputed territory.

Another issue which brings the two countries together is the fact they are among the few states in the MENA region ruled by families, the Alaouites and Al-Sauds respectively. Further, they are both members of the Arab League.

My enemy’s enemy is my friend

The main reason for a common stance against Iran is to counter the Islamic Republic’s attempts to have more influence in the Middle East.