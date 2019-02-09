WORLD
2 MIN READ
Boko Haram kills three troops in Nigeria base attack
Military sources said the attack targeted the Forward Operation Base in Ngwom village, some 14 km north of the Borno state capital, Maiduguri.
Boko Haram kills three troops in Nigeria base attack
A damaged military vehicle is pictured in the northeast town of Gudumbali, after an attack in Nigeria September 11, 2018. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
February 9, 2019

Three soldiers were killed when Boko Haram militants raided a military base in northeast Nigeria, security sources said on Saturday.

The attack happened at the Forward Operation Base in Ngwom village, some 14 km north of the Borno state capital, Maiduguri.

"Boko Haram infiltrated our base in Ngwom yesterday (Friday) at around 6:50 pm in which we lost three soldiers," said a military officer in Maiduguri.

A second military source said the militants left with two army vehicles and "demobilised" a mine-resistant armored vehicle.

"The terrorists also burnt two houses and a car belonging to our members in the village," added a civilian militia leader in Maiduguri.

It was not immediately clear which of the two Boko Haram factions was behind the attack.

RECOMMENDED

Most of the attacks on troops in Borno and neighbouring Yobe state since mid-2018 have been claimed by, or blamed on, the self-styled Daesh West Africa Province.

Others, though, have been carried out by fighters loyal to long-time factional leader Abubakar Shekau.

Nigeria's military has strongly denied claims the assaults on soldiers are an indication the group is resurgent, after repeated claims they were "technically defeated".

The attacks underline the persistent threat from the group, including to civilians, nearly 10 years after the start of the insurgency.

More than 27,000 people have been killed in northeast Nigeria and some 1.8 million others remain homeless.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress