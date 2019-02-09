Three soldiers were killed when Boko Haram militants raided a military base in northeast Nigeria, security sources said on Saturday.

The attack happened at the Forward Operation Base in Ngwom village, some 14 km north of the Borno state capital, Maiduguri.

"Boko Haram infiltrated our base in Ngwom yesterday (Friday) at around 6:50 pm in which we lost three soldiers," said a military officer in Maiduguri.

A second military source said the militants left with two army vehicles and "demobilised" a mine-resistant armored vehicle.

"The terrorists also burnt two houses and a car belonging to our members in the village," added a civilian militia leader in Maiduguri.

It was not immediately clear which of the two Boko Haram factions was behind the attack.