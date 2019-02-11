Chinese state media released a video on Sunday that purports to prove Uighur poet and musician Abdurehim Heyit is alive but Turkey said the footage does not prove he is alive.

The development came after reports of his death in a Chinese 'de-radicalisation' camp in the country's far west.

In the 26-second video posted online by China Radio International's Turkish language service, a man dressed in a grey sweater identifies himself as Heyit before declaring himself to be in "good health."

"Today is February 10, 2019," he said. "I'm in the process of being investigated for allegedly violating the national laws. I'm now in good health and have never been abused."

Authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed.

On Monday, Turkish government sources told TRT World that they are not convinced the video is authentic and that it proves the Uighur poet is alive.

TRT World correspondent Courtney Kealy has more.

Turkey calls for camps to be closed

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday called on China to close its detention centres for Muslims, saying the camps said to hold nearly a million ethnic Uighurs and other Turkic-language speaking minorities are a "great shame for humanity."

That statement had come in response to a question about recent reports that Heyit, a well-known poet and musician, had died while in Chinese detention after he was reported to have been sentenced to eight years in prison for one of his songs.