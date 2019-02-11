Algeria’s presidential race will feature a record number of candidates ahead of the April 2019 election.

The preliminary phase recorded a total of 186 applicants seeking candidacy, more than double the number of potential candidates in the North African country’s 2014 election. While most applicants will likely not gather enough signatures to qualify for the presidential ballot by April 18, the number of candidates suggests is a sign of frustration with the status quo.

To make it on to the ballot, candidates must gather 60,000 signatures from citizens or 6,000 signatures from elected officials - from over 25 of Algeria’s 48 administrative regions.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 81, said he wishes to run for a fifth, five-year term, despite being left disabled by a stroke in 2013.

“Of course, I am no longer the same physical force as before -- something that I have never hidden from the people," said Bouteflika adding, “But the unwavering desire to serve... has never left me and it allows me to transcend the constraints linked to health troubles which everyone may one day face.”

While opponents have called for new blood to lead the North African gas-rich country, Bouteflika’s supporters continue to credit him with ending a bloody civil war in the 1990s, dubbed ‘The Black Decade’.

Popular opinion is divided over the 81-year-old leader.

Algeria’s decaying politics

Bouteflika’s main challengers are former prime minister Ali Benflis, the runner-up in the country's 2014 elections, and opposition candidates, including the influential retired general Ali Ghediri and the leader of the Movement for the Society of Peace Abderazak Makri.

Several heads of small political parties are also hoping to run — along with many Algerians with no links to politics.

Would-be candidate Salah Kemmach is running because he was born on the day that former president Houari Boumediene died in 1978.

“For me, it’s a sign of destiny”, he says.

“I decided to take my responsibility to continue Boumediene’s project, abandoned by those who succeeded him.”

Another candidate, a former street cleaner from Oran, aspires to be president “to eat steak”.

While some candidates are dismissed as comical jokers, political science professor Mohamed Laggab of Algiers University describes a large number of possible candidates as a sign of the decay in Algerian politics.

“Political practices have fallen to an all-time low. When owners of dirty money buy parliamentary seats with billions, when people implicated in legal scandals find themselves in visible political posts, and when people with no intellectual experience and no political conscience want to become president, minister, senator — then you cannot be surprised to find these types of candidates today.”

Algeria has long struggled with corruption, from its secretive energy sector to the highest levels of power.

Scandals involving dirty money plagued Algeria’s 2017 parliamentary election, with the governing party leader’s son suspected of receiving bribes for spots on the party’s candidate list.

Other parties claim they were approached by people offering to raise signatures for potential candidates in exchange for cash.

Fluid constitution

In 2008, Bouteflika changed the constitutional limits to increase the number of times he could serve as president. In February 2016, following his victory for a fourth presidential term, he amended the constitution to return it to its previous state, with a maximum limit of two terms.

Critics argue that Bouteflika is not legally able to run for president again, but constitutional experts have affirmed his right to run, given that his position was grandfathered’ into the latest constitutional amendments.

In 2014, Bouteflika won elections with a sweeping 81 percent of the votes, despite not appearing once in his campaign.

But even if Bouteflika runs and wins, his election could push the largest Arab country towards dangerous instability.

“I expect Bouteflika will win, without doubt,” said Lamine Boudhae, a political analyst and professor at Algeria’s Setif University.

Algeria’s oil-based economy is under pressure, with fluctuating oil and gas prices restricting its ability to address critical challenges such as youth unemployment.

The country’s economy had grown over the last year as oil and gas revenues picked up, with the state easing austerity measures imposed when oil and gas prices halved between 2014 and 2017.

The two industries account for 60 percent of Algeria’s GDP and 94 percent of its export revenue.

Bouteflika’s government has repeatedly declared that it wants to diversify the economy away from oil and gas but has met resistance from its ruling elite to opening up to foreign investment.

The octogenarian president nonetheless enjoys broad support from within his party, which has held the country in its grip since independence in 1962, even more so following a deep purge of the Algerian military and intelligence services that consolidated power within the presidency.