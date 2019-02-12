Nearly three weeks after President Donald Trump's administration backed an all-out effort to force out President Nicolas Maduro, the embattled socialist leader is holding strong and defying predictions of an imminent demise.

Dozens of nations have recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido's claim to the presidency and the US has tightened sanctions aimed at cutting off billions of dollars in oil revenue. But anti-Maduro street protests have come and gone, and large-scale military defections have failed to materialise.

With the US seen as considering military action only as a last resort, Guaido is trying to regain momentum with an effort this week to move US emergency food and medicine into Venezuela despite Maduro's pledge to block it.

Guaido said on Monday his team had delivered a first cargo of the humanitarian aid that has become a flashpoint in his tussle with Maduro, without specifying how it had received it.

Despite having the world's largest oil reserves, Venezuela is suffering soaring levels of malnutrition, disease and violence.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has more.

First cargo of humanitarian aid

Guaido tweeted a photo of himself surrounded by stacks of white pots of vitamin and nutritional supplements. He did not say from where or whom they came.

"Today we delivered the first donation, or the first cargo of humanitarian aid, albeit on a small scale, because you know they have blocked the border for the time being," Guaido, 35, said in televised remarks in Caracas on Monday evening.

Venezuela's opposition has been coordinating an effort by Western nations, companies and organisations to deliver aid to Venezuela where malnutrition and preventable disease have proliferated in recent years as the economy has nosedived.

Maduro has said this is part of a US-orchestrated strategy to undermine and ultimately overthrow him.

He says he will not allow this "show."