WORLD
3 MIN READ
US wants former Saudi aide punished in Khashoggi killing
Riyadh has resisted Washington's pressure to take action against Saud al Qahtani over slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, The Wall Street Journal reported.
US wants former Saudi aide punished in Khashoggi killing
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi as pictured on a book written by his fiancee Hatice Cengiz. February 8, 2019. / AFP
By Halima Mansoor
February 12, 2019

The US is asking Saudi Arabia behind closed doors to hold a former top official implicated in the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi to account, according to a news report published by The Wall Street Journal.

Riyadh has so far resisted US pressure to take action against Saud al Qahtani over Khashoggi's October 2 slaying in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Journal reported, citing anonymous Saudi and American officials.

Al Qahtani previously served as the de facto right-hand man to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a post he has since been formally removed from even as he has continued to serve as an informal adviser to the royal court.

“We don’t see that Saud al Qahtani is very constrained in his activities,” an anonymous senior US Department of State official told the newspaper.

Al Qahtani was one of 17 Saudis sanctioned by the US in December over Khashoggi's killing. 

Turkey is also seeking his extradition.

Saudi officials confirmed to the Journal that despite being fired by Saudi King Salman, al Qahtani remains an informal adviser to Prince Mohammed.

RECOMMENDED

Pressure to act

Pressure has continued on the US administration to hold Prince Mohammed personally responsible for Khashoggi's killing, but the White House has so far resisted.

Last Friday, President Donald Trump ignored a congressional deadline to publicly determine whether sanctions are warranted against bin Salman.

The Trump administration pushed back on Monday against allegations that it was trying to cover up the killing when it failed to send Congress a report determining who was responsible for his death.

"America is not covering up for a murder," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at the US Embassy in Budapest.

Late last year, 22 Republican and Democrat members of the Senate called for an investigation into Khashoggi's death and specifically whether Prince Mohammed was responsible. The investigation was requested under provisions of the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

SOURCE:AA, AP
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism