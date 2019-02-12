The US is asking Saudi Arabia behind closed doors to hold a former top official implicated in the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi to account, according to a news report published by The Wall Street Journal.

Riyadh has so far resisted US pressure to take action against Saud al Qahtani over Khashoggi's October 2 slaying in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Journal reported, citing anonymous Saudi and American officials.

Al Qahtani previously served as the de facto right-hand man to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a post he has since been formally removed from even as he has continued to serve as an informal adviser to the royal court.

“We don’t see that Saud al Qahtani is very constrained in his activities,” an anonymous senior US Department of State official told the newspaper.

Al Qahtani was one of 17 Saudis sanctioned by the US in December over Khashoggi's killing.

Turkey is also seeking his extradition.

Saudi officials confirmed to the Journal that despite being fired by Saudi King Salman, al Qahtani remains an informal adviser to Prince Mohammed.