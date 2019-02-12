Macedonia on Tuesday officially renamed itself North Macedonia, honouring an agreement to end a decades-old dispute with neighbouring Greece and secure its entry into NATO.

A government press release said that as of Tuesday, the country is officially called the Republic of North Macedonia.

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said the move followed a final exchange of diplomatic notes with Greece.

"May today be the beginning of a long friendship between Greece and North Macedonia," he said in a tweet. "We can't change our past, but we can and we will shape our future of friendship, partnership and cooperation."

The name change finally resolves a dispute with Greece dating back to Macedonia's declaration of independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

Athens had long argued that its small, landlocked neighbour's name implied claims on the northern Greek province of Macedonia, and on ancient Greek cultural heritage.