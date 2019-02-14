Defender Jan Vertonghen scored once and set up another goal for Son Heung-min as Tottenham Hotspur thumped Borussia Dortmund 3-0 at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday to give them the clear edge following the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.

Tottenham looked unfazed by the absence of injured captain Harry Kane and Dele Alli, scoring all three goals in a strong second half to take control of the tie and leave the Germans on the brink of a European exit.

Belgian Vertonghen notched his first goal in the Champions League with a well-timed volley in the 83rd minute after he had set up forward Son for a 47th minute lead. Substitute Fernando Llorente grabbed their third in the 86th, two minutes after coming on.

That was Son's ninth goal against Dortmund in 11 matches, with the South Korean, who played in the Bundesliga from 2010-15, having also scored twice in the competition's group stage last season.

"It was a fantastic second half," Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino told reporters. "The first half was difficult. It was a difficult game from the beginning.

"In the first half we played a little - not nervously - but not with the confidence. The second half was very, very good.

"There is still work to do."

Asensio strikes late as Real Madrid beat Ajax 2-1

With a little help from the video assistant referee, defending champions Real Madrid overcame a spirited Ajax to win the first leg of its Champions League round-of-16 match 2-1.