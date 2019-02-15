Defence ministers from the US-led coalition fighting Daesh meet on Friday in Munich to discuss how to reorganise in Syria after the defeat of the last Daesh pocket and the departure of US troops.

The talks are part of the annual Munich Security Conference. More than 30 heads of states and governments and 80 defence and foreign ministers are expected in the Bavarian state capital in the south of Germany for the three-day conference.

Defeating Daesh

Time is short: Daesh has been cornered by the PYD/YPG-dominated and US-backed SDF in a battle for the terror group's last territory in Syria.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. In a deadly campaign the PKK has waged for more than three decades against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people including women and children have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Washington has backed the SDF in Syria despite its terror links. The US policy has put it at odds with Turkey, with Ankara insisting that relying on one terrorist to fight another does not make sense.

With the defeat of Daesh's self-declared 'caliphate' imminent, US troops are set to withdraw from SDF-controlled areas, prompting a repositioning of the remaining players in the region.

Withdrawal "the heart of discussions" at Munich

Around 20 ministers including those from the US, France, Britain, and Germany will take part in the Munich meeting, according to one source.

US forces are the largest contributors by far to the anti-Daesh coalition and critics of the move decided by US President Donald Trump say their pullout could leave a vacuum in Syria where major powers are jostling for influence.

Trump announced the pullout of around 2,000 US troops in December, stunning some allies including France and Britain who warned the fight against Daesh was not finished.

"The withdrawal of the American troops from Syria will evidently be at the heart of discussions," said French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly.

"Once the so-called caliphate no longer has any territory, the international community will have to guarantee that there will be no resurgence of Daesh in Syria or elsewhere," her ministry's statement said.

The end of Daesh territory in Syria is heightening worries about experienced militants and foreign fighters escaping and forming new terror cells in Syria or beyond.

Fate of the YPG

Once American forces leave, another complication emerges: The future of areas in northern Syria controlled by the YPG.

Questions remain over Ankara's timing to follow up on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's warnings that Turkish forces would launch operations against the YPG to cleanse its southern border of terrorist influence.