Hundreds of yellow vest protesters marched through Paris, one of seven scattered demonstrations in the French capital on Saturday, for the 14th straight weekend.

Security forces moved in, firing tear gas canisters several times, as protesters in the main march tried to leave the approved route or overturned large bins in search of bottles, with some seen arming themselves.

The march began hours earlier at the Arc de Triomphe at the top of the Champs-Elysees, the stage of past rioting, and wound through Paris, from moneyed Right Bank streets with high-fashion boutiques to Left Bank student quarters.

There were no reports of violence in Paris or in other cities where marches too place, notably yellow vest strongholds like Bordeaux and Toulouse.

Movement running out of stream?

Polls, and diminishing numbers during weekly marches, suggest public support is fading for the weekend protests, which often descend into shocking violence between demonstrators and police.