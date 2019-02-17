CULTURE
1 MIN READ
China village celebrates flower festival to 'keep tradition alive'
Thousands of people of the Long Horn Miao ethnic group in southern China are gathering for an annual flower festival, part of Lunar New Year celebrations.
China village celebrates flower festival to 'keep tradition alive'
Girls from the Long Horn Miao, a branch of the Miao ethnic minority group, taking part in the annual flower festival or 'Tiaohuajie' in the village of Longjia in China's Guizhou province. / AFP
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
February 17, 2019

Thousands of people of the Long Horn Miao ethnic group in southern China are gathering for an annual flower festival. 

The event, in the mountains of remote Guizhou province, is part of Lunar New Year celebrations. 

But as TRT World's Craig Vemay reports, it's more than a celebration, it's about keeping centuries-old traditions alive. 

RECOMMENDED

"I think keeping the tradition alive is important. This festival is held every year. There're a lot of people and we wear these headpieces," a village woman says. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'