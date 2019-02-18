WORLD
3 MIN READ
The UK is the only country in Europe losing inbound tourism
Even though demand for European destinations increased by six percent in 2018, the UK saw its inbound tourism taking a dive with a 5.3 percent decrease compared to 2017.
The UK is the only country in Europe losing inbound tourism
Union flags are seen at a souvenir shop as a tourist takes photographs of the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, May 18, 2009. / AP
By Alican Tekingunduz
February 18, 2019

The number of international tourists increased in European countries, except the United Kingdom, in 2018, according to a report published by the European Travel Commission on February 15.

Tourism demand for European destinations increased an average of six percent in 2018 compared the year prior.

The most visited region in the world continued to host more international tourism in 2018, despite the US introducing trade tensions, the uncertainty of Brexit and the economic slowdown the world over.

The 5.3 percent decline in international inbound visitors makes the UK the only one, among 33 countries in Europe, to have a decrease in tourism compared to the previous year.

Turkey tops the list of increasing tourism demand in Europe, with a 22 percent increase.

Serbia, Montenegro and Malta also enjoyed double-digit expansion after Turkey's stellar record.

Those European countries increased inbound tourism thanks to visa-free policies, promotional activities in marketing and air connection services.

Brexit influence on declining tourism in London

RECOMMENDED

Inbound tourists to the UK mainly come from European countries. According to Visit Britain, the largest numbers of tourists from Europe hail from France, Germany, Spain and Ireland. The US is second on the list for the most tourists to the UK.

Tourism from European countries has been decreasing since 2017 and that is attributed to the Brexit decision in June 2016.

Interest in visiting the UK decreased from 76 percent to 69 from August 2016 to Autumn 2018 according to VisitBritain.

For example, the number of French tourists visiting the UK decreased about 6.8 percent in 2018 compared to 2017.

The UK is also one of the most expensive destinations around the world.  It is not accessible to those looking for an affordable vacation.

However,  despite the British pound losing value against the euro in the last two years, the UK could not increase tourism.

Europeans constitute nearly two-thirds of all overseas visitors that means the UK tourism sector heavily relies on Europe.

A “no-deal” Brexit would have further negative effects for the UK tourism sector.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan