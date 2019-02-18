The number of international tourists increased in European countries, except the United Kingdom, in 2018, according to a report published by the European Travel Commission on February 15.

Tourism demand for European destinations increased an average of six percent in 2018 compared the year prior.

The most visited region in the world continued to host more international tourism in 2018, despite the US introducing trade tensions, the uncertainty of Brexit and the economic slowdown the world over.

The 5.3 percent decline in international inbound visitors makes the UK the only one, among 33 countries in Europe, to have a decrease in tourism compared to the previous year.

Turkey tops the list of increasing tourism demand in Europe, with a 22 percent increase.

Serbia, Montenegro and Malta also enjoyed double-digit expansion after Turkey's stellar record.

Those European countries increased inbound tourism thanks to visa-free policies, promotional activities in marketing and air connection services.

Brexit influence on declining tourism in London