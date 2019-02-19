POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Woods, Djokovic, Vonn win Laureus World Sports Awards
World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic crowned a winning return to the courts after surgery with the Laureus sportsman of the year award, while American gymnast Simone Biles won the sportswoman of the year prize.
Woods, Djokovic, Vonn win Laureus World Sports Awards
Serbia's tennis player Novak Djokovic poses with his award at the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony at the Sporting Monte-Carlo complex in Monaco on February 18, 2019. / AFP
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
February 19, 2019

Tiger Woods, Novak Djokovic, Lindsey Vonn, and the France national soccer team were among the winners at the Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday, with Woods claiming the Comeback Award 19 years after he was first recognized.

Woods, who won the inaugural World Sportsman of the Year award in 2000, won the Tour Championship in September for his 80th PGA Tour title and his first since August 2013.

Djokovic matched Usain Bolt's record by being named World Sportsman of the Year for the fourth time after winning Wimbledon and the US Open. He also earned the honour in 2012, 2015 and 2016.

Vonn, who retired during the recent Alpine skiing world championships, took home the Spirit of Sport Award, which is given to an athlete for relentless dedication to his or her career, and France was honored for winning the World Cup in July.

RECOMMENDED

Simone Biles was named World Sportswoman of the Year for winning four gold, one silver and one bronze medal at the gymnastics world championships. 

Naomi Osaka won the Breakthrough Award for winning the US Open and Chloe Kim was named the World Action Sportsperson of the Year.

The awards were given in recognition of outstanding sports performance in 2018.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan