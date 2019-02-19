The case of Shamima Begum, who was married to a Daesh fighter, and her wish to return to the United Kingdom has taken up much of the coverage in the British media over the past week, as the nation debates whether she should be allowed to return home after four years living under Daesh’s rule.

Similarly, other stories have emerged of regretful Americans and other European Muslim women looking to return home now that Daesh has lost most of its territory in both Iraq and Syria and the territorial “caliphate” is no more.

With more than 1,000 European Daesh prisoners detained in northern Syria by US-aligned PKK forces, and US President Donald Trump’s threat to release Daesh fighters if European powers did not take them back and put them on trial, there are questions about what to do with these unwanted spoils of victory.

The radicalised VS active terrorists

From the perspective of international law, there can be no doubt that European states cannot strip the citizenship of those that travelled to Syria and make them stateless, they have an obligation to deal with them. However, there are two categories of European Daesh fighters currently being held – radicalised but otherwise non-fighting members, and hardened fighters who actively participated in acts of terrorism.

In either case and purely from a national security and intelligence gathering perspective, there is a lot that can be gleaned by intelligence and security services interrogating Daesh prisoners. Those who actively participated in acts of violence in Iraq and Syria, or who were perhaps at one point sent to other countries to plan or help execute terrorist attacks before returning to the “caliphate” only to be captured could provide valuable tactical and operational intelligence. In case of a future threat based on the Daesh model – which is a high likelihood considering the root causes of Daesh’s rise have not been addressed – governments will know how to prepare better their forces and those of their allies to combat such a threat.

In terms of radicalised but otherwise passive people who were the wives and children of Daesh members who lived under Daesh’s rule, like Begum, then useful social intelligence can be gathered on how Daesh enforced its reign. And more broadly how it organised its communities, and how it managed to effectively groom and brainwash children into leaving the West to join its ranks as housewives to terrorist fighters and mothers to their children.

Begum was quite clear in her interviews with The Times, Sky News and the BBC that she was not only attracted by Daesh’s violent propaganda videos – perhaps demonstrating a machismo that some feel has been missing since the glory days of Islam. But she was also enamoured with Daesh videos of “the good life” under the self-proclaimed caliph’s rule.

Many such young girls and women were married off to Daesh militants and gave birth to their children. Quite apart from European states’ legal obligations, they have a humanitarian duty not to visit the sins of their fathers and mothers on innocent children who are entirely blameless.