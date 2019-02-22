TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Over 70 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey
Turkish security forces say one suspect is also arrested during the operation.
Over 70 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey
A Turkish anti-narcotics police officer counts confiscated narcotics during a drug raid in Istanbul, Turkey on January 16, 2018 / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
February 22, 2019

Turkish security forces on Friday seized over 70 kilograms of heroin in the eastern Van province, according to the local gendarmerie command.

Acting on a tip, the gendarmerie seized 71.15 kg (157 pounds) of heroin in four bags from a vehicle in the Baskale district, the command said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

One suspect was arrested during the operation, it added.

According to UN data, the heroin would have had a value of more than $4,000,000 (2016 prices) in Europe.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue