A Palestinian teenager was killed on Friday by Israeli fire during protests along the Gaza border, the Hamas-run health ministry in the enclave said.

Yussef al Daya, 14, was hit in the chest to the east of Gaza City, ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qodra said.

For the 48th week in a row, Palestinians converged along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone to take part in ongoing rallies against Israel’s occupation and the 12-year siege of Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least three Palestinian protesters were injured on Friday by Israeli troops deployed near the buffer zone.

Since the demonstrations began in March of last year, more than 250 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire.

Demonstrators demand the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven from in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

Palestinians arrested in East Jerusalem

Israeli forces on Friday arrested dozens of Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem in hopes of preempting anticipated protests at the Al Aqsa Mosque complex against the continued closure by Israel of the compound’s Al Rahma Gate.

TRT World'sFatih Yavuz reports.