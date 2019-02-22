Bars in Vietnam’s capital are cashing in on the second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next week with special concoctions to mark the high-stakes diplomacy.

“This beer was inspired by the pure streams of Mount Paektu between North Korea and China,” Nguyen Thi Huong Anh, manager of Hanoi’s Standing Bar, said of the “Kim Jong Ale,” brewed especially for the summit.

The mountain is the highest on the Korean peninsula at about 2,750 metres and the official birthplace of the late North Korean leader, Kim Jong-il.

“It’s a volcano so the beer has a hot and spicy flavour with a soft and fresh aftertaste,” Anh said.

Trump and Kim will meet on February 27-28, following up on their historic first summit in Singapore in June, when they pledged to work towards the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Enterprising businesses hope to cash in on the occasion.

One Hanoi barber is offering free haircuts to anyone wanting to copy Trump and Kim’s distinctive locks.

But as in Singapore, where bars mixed up all kinds of concoctions to mark the event, it’s Hanoi’s bars and pubs where folks are getting creative this time too.