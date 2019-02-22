Egyptian Criminal Courts in Egypt have sentenced hundreds of opponents to death since top army general Abdel Fattah el Sisi toppled Mohammed Morsi, the country’s first democratically elected president in a coup in 2013 and took over a year after. While Sisi defends the country’s judiciary saying that it’s independent, human rights organisations condemn its trials as “grossly unfair”.

In February 20, Egypt executed nine men accused of killing country's prosecutor-general in 2015 after sentencing a total of 28 men to death over the killing. Three of the men who were executed said that they faced enforced disappearance for 25 days, were tortured to confess and were questioned without the presence of attorneys.

International observers have been accusing the Egyptian government of controlling the judiciary and using it as a tool of repression against its opponents.

Reports say 19 judges issued 1,056 death sentences over five years, with some among the Egyptian judiciary known for issuing more death sentences than others. The rights groups call the them ‘judges of death’.

Here are the known ones:

Judge Naji Shehata, the head of the Giza Criminal Court, is the one who reportedly issued a record number of death sentences with 263 cases in total. Also known as 'executioner judge', Shehata has issued 305 life sentences. He often appears in court with his dark sunglasses and pipe.

His most famous ruling was in 2015, when he ratified a mass death sentence for 183 Muslim Brotherhood supporters.