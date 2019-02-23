Sri Lanka clinched thier first series win in South Africa — and the first for any team other than England and Australia — after sweeping the Proteas 2-0 with an eight-wicket win in the second test on Saturday.

Sri Lanka's stunning and historic success for a team from the Asian subcontinent – even the mighty India and Pakistan have never managed to do it – came against all expectations after arriving for the two-test series with a new captain and a patched-up team following a run of three straight series losses and six defeats in seven tests.

Yet the Sri Lankans, completely written off at the start, cruised to victory in Port Elizabeth early on Day 3 of the second match against test cricket's No 2-ranked team, reaching the victory target of 197 for the loss of just two wickets.

S Africans pummeled

Kusal Mendis and Oshada Fernando dominated South Africa's famed fast-bowling attack to seal the victory, with Mendis finishing on 84 not out and Fernando, in his debut series, 75 not out.