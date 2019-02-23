Politics in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea has witnessed many noticeable and deep changes in recent years.

Egypt and Israel have seen a rapprochement in their relations in contrast to the expectations before the overthrow of Mohamed Morsi's government in a bloody coup in 2013, which brought General Abdel Fattah el Sisi into power.

Turkey-Israel relations continue to be very fragile at the political level, and Turkey has a very structural and historically difficult relationship with Greece because of the Cyprus issue. The Syrian civil war has also revealed the significance of security in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Mediterranean’sgeopolitical position is not the sole factor that gives it importance in the region. Discovery of significant natural gas reserves has also changed the picture. After the discovery of Leviathan natural gas reserves, the nature of the Cyprus issue, the ongoing Syrian civil war, the domestic politics of many countries such as Lebanon and Egypt as well as the alliances in the region have seen a shift.

China on the route of the Mediterranean

In addition to regional players, another factor that can change the political picture in the Mediterranean Sea is China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Chinese authorities say that the Belt and Road strategy is continuously evolving which they hope will have a global impact.

China’s presence in the Mediterranean Sea is a very new factor in regional politics; however, the impact on regional countries like Greece, Israel and Egypt show us how its presence can be influential in regional politics and how that dynamic can affect the current gas crisis in the region.

The answer to these questions requires a look at Chinese investments in the region.

On February 11, 2019, the Port of Piraeus and the North Adriatic Sea Port administrations signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening relations and cargo flows between the two ports. In addition, China also invested in the high-speed railroads from this port to Western Europe through Belgrade and Budapest. Once this project is complete, it will reduce freight transport times from the Suez Canal to Western Europe. This situation means that China has already started to establish its network in the Mediterranean Sea.

However, the growing political complexity in the Eastern Mediterranean will mean that China will have a difficult time juggling the competing and diverging interests of the regional countries.