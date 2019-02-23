Nigerian officials began counting votes in some areas in its delayed election on Saturday, after gunfire and explosions started voting day.

The vote, widely seen as too close to call, also was marred by hours-long delays at polling stations across the vast West African country.

Polls closed in many areas, although voting continued in units that opened late.

Preliminary results are expected in about two to four days, according to observers.

More than 72 million Nigerians were eligible to vote in this election as President Muhammadu Buhari seeks a second term in Africa's most populous nation and largest economy.

President Buhari was one of the first in the queue when the nearly 120,000 polling stations began opening at 0700 GMT.

He voted in his hometown of Daura, in northwest Nigeria.

Buhari, 76, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party was accompanied by his wife, Aisha, and surrounded by a crowd of supporters.

As he emerged from the polling booth, he was asked whether he was confident of winning.

"I will congratulate myself. I'm going to be the winner," he told reporters.

Buhari is seeking a second term of office but is facing a strong challenge from Atiku Abubakar, a former vice-president from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abubakar was due to vote in his home state of Adamawa, in northeast Nigeria.

TRT World spoke to journalist Phil Ihaza in Abuja for more.

Election observers report 'peaceful' vote

Domestic and international observers to the Nigerian presidential elections were present at polling stations in Yola and Abuja.

Domestic observer Jude Okafor said voting in Yola was peaceful.

Also in Yola, voter Alhaji Sulaiman Baba said, "although it's too early to judge but the security, they are here and everybody is behaving responsibly."

In Abuja, Maria Arena, a member of the European Parliament and Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation, explained the EU's role in observing elections in Nigeria.

"Before dealing with migration, we have to deal with freedom in a country," she said, adding that migration "is the last thing we have to talk about."

Observers said the delay of the election from last week, blamed on logistical challenges, could favour President Buhari and the ruling party, with some Nigerians saying they didn't have the resources to travel to their place of registration a second time.

Troops fight off Boko Haram

One soldier was killed and 20 others were injured in a Boko Haram rocket attack in northeast Nigeria, security sources said on Saturday, just hours before elections began.

A civilian militia source in the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, told AFP "at least 13" blasts were heard throughout the city at about 6:00 am (0500 GMT).