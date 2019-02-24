WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mine left by Daesh kills at least 20 in Syria - SANA
The explosion near the central town of Salamiyeh was caused by explosives left behind by Daesh militants when they controlled the area, said Syrian regime's news agency SANA.
Mine left by Daesh kills at least 20 in Syria - SANA
A member of the demining unit works in a minefield on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of Dabiq, Syria on December 31, 2016. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
February 24, 2019

A land mine left by Daesh terrorist group has struck a van packed with workers, killing 20, said Syrian regime's news agency SANA. The agency earlier reported that 24 people were killed.

The explosion on Sunday near the central town of Salamiyeh was caused by explosives left behind by the militants when they controlled the area, said SANA. 

A mine exploded in a nearby area earlier this month, killing seven people.

SANA said the workers hit by Sunday's blast were heading out to pick desert truffles.

Daesh has been driven from virtually all the territory it once held in Syria and neighbouring Iraq, but the extremists left behind countless bombs and booby traps, and large areas have yet to be cleared.

RECOMMENDED

Daesh fighters are now cornered by US-backed Syrian forces in a small area near the Iraqi border.

An estimated 300 Daesh terrorists are besieged in the village of Baghouz, hemmed in by the Euphrates River and the US-backed and YPG-dominated SDF, following an intense push since September. 

Thousands of civilians have fled the area held by the terrorists in recent weeks.

The presence of so many civilians — and possibly senior members of the militant group — in Baghouz has surprised the SDF and slowed down the expected announcement of the terrorist group's territorial defeat.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue