The case of Shamima Begum has raised many questions about how governments should deal with the wives of Daesh terrorists who want to return home.

Born and raised in the UK, Begum was 15 when she travelled to Syria to marry a Daesh member in 2015.

Four years on, she wants to return to Britain while the British Home Secretary has stripped Begum of her citizenship.

It's believed at least a dozen British Daesh wives want to return as well as others from countries including the US, France, Germany and Scandinavia.