R&B superstar R Kelly was freed from jail Monday after posting bail and pleading not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse against four victims, three of them minors.

The 52-year-old, who did not speak to reporters, was released from custody after spending three nights behind bars during which time his associates and family members worked to gather the $100,000 necessary to bail him out.

Hours earlier, Kelly stood in a Chicago courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit as his lawyer entered a not-guilty plea. The musician had turned himself in three days earlier.

The star's bail had been set at $1 million, of which he was required to pay 10 percent.

His lawyer Steve Greenberg – who has called his client's finances "a mess" – maintained the chart-topper's innocence.

"Mr Kelly's done absolutely nothing wrong," he told reporters at the courthouse.

Michael Avenatti, the high-profile lawyer representing at least two of the alleged victims, said his team had turned over a second, 55-minute-long tape to prosecutors that depicts the artist "engaged in illegal sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl."

"The conduct in the tape can be described as nothing short of outrageous and illegal," the lawyer told reporters.

Avenatti earlier this month gave Chicago prosecutors approximately 40 minutes of previously unreleased footage of Kelly allegedly having sex with a teenager.

He said his team was in the process of obtaining a third tape of a similar nature, and that additional witnesses had come forward over the weekend.

"This reign of abuse and assault by Mr Kelly is about to come to an abrupt and permanent end," Avenatti said.

Kelly, best known for hits such as "I Believe I Can Fly," is next due in court on March 22.

Checkered past

Kelly surrendered to Chicago police on Friday, after a documentary series refocused attention on decades of accusations against him, including possession of child pornography, sex with minors, operating a sex cult and sexual battery.