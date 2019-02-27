CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Shakira to be questioned in June over alleged tax fraud
In a statement, the high court of Catalonia, where the singer lives with her partner, FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, said she had been summoned to appear before a judge in Esplugues de Llobregat.
Shakira to be questioned in June over alleged tax fraud
Shakira attends The Happy Factor Forum hosted by Fisher-Price at the Crosby Street Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, in New York. / AP
February 27, 2019

Colombian superstar Shakira will be questioned by a court near Barcelona on June 12 for allegedly evading $16.5 million in taxes, a Spanish court said Tuesday.

The 42-year-old is suspected of not paying taxes in Spain despite being a resident between 2011 and 2014, according to prosecutors.

The case only covers the period from 2012 to 2014, however, as the timeframe to prosecute alleged tax offences in 2011 has expired.

In a relationship since 2011 Pique, with whom she has two sons, Shakira transferred her official residency to Spain in 2015.

RECOMMENDED

Until then, it was in the Bahamas.

But a spokesman for prosecutors in Barcelona told AFP last year that this didn't "match reality" with her children and partner in Barcelona.

Shakira's representatives insist that until 2014 she earned most of her money in international tours and didn't live more than six months a year in Spain, a prerequisite to be an official tax-paying resident in the country.

With her mix of Latin and Arabic rhythms and rock influences, Shakira is one of the biggest stars from Latin America, scoring major global hits with songs such as "Hips Don't Lie" and "Whenever, Wherever."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Qatar urges swift launch of Gaza ceasefire’s second phase
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Le Pen appeal trial opens as 2027 presidential bid hangs in balance
Germany sounds alarm over far-right youth radicalisation online
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election