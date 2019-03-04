Liz Patu, the captain of the Australia women's rugby team, has been banned for six weeks after admitting to biting an opponent on the arm during a domestic match on Saturday.

New Zealand-born Patu faced a 12-week suspension for biting Australia teammate Rebecca Clough during a Super W match between Queensland and Rugby WA. Clough alerted the referee to the incident in the 70th minute, pointing to a bite mark on her arm.

The judicial panel allowed Patu the full 50 percent dispensation allowed under World Rugby rules, citing mitigating factors including her previous good character and clean disciplinary record.

She is the first player to be suspended in the history of the women's Super W competition since it was founded last year.