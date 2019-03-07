As the US-backed and terrorist PKK-linked Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) move in on Baghouz in north-eastern Syria to clear Daesh extremists out of their last remaining enclave, it may be worth casting our gaze to what the future might hold for the radicals and the rest of the world.

Once part of a sprawling “caliphate” that, at its peak, ruled over 10 million people across both Iraq and Syria, Baghouz is all that remains of the “territorial caliphate”, and it seems on the verge of collapse.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Daesh fighters were reported to have surrendered to SDF forces, and the town is under continuous aerial and artillery bombardment. Considering the forces arrayed against it, it is a foregone conclusion that Baghouz, as the last outpost of an illegitimate and failed caliphate, will fall sooner rather than later.

Before the world erupts in celebration, however, we must consider the “ideological caliphate” that transcends physical borders and towns and cities that were formerly under Daesh’s control.

Already there are signs that Daesh is far from finished in Iraq, mounting deadly attacks across the country. Has the international US-led coalition, in conjunction with Iran, Russia and other actors, simply won the battle while thinking they have won the war?

Atrocities in the name of ‘fighting terror’

Iraq is perhaps the best-known case of what happens when violence is inflicted upon innocent people, or when disproportionate force is used to fight terrorists or insurgents. The first to throw a match into the tinderbox of extremism was the United States, who succeeded in radicalising many of the Iraqis they fought, as well as those observing their suffering from around the world.

It is undeniable that the root causes that led to the rise of Daesh in the first place have yet to be dealt with and have arguably become more deep-rooted than ever before. Since Saddam Hussein’s regime was toppled in 2003, for example, it has always seemed to be Iraqi government policy to snuff out any resistance with extreme violence.

When peaceful and unarmed protesters – mostly Sunni Arabs – took to the streets and demonstrated against the sectarianism of then-Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki and the unchecked violence of pro-Iran Shia militias in 2012, they were met with massacres.

In Hawija, for instance, shocking videos showed the burning wreckage of a protest camp in April 2013 after security forces stormed the site and, according to Human Rights Watch, massacred 51 people.

Years later, and as Shia militants and Iraqi security forces attempted to push Daesh out of Hawija, human rights groups again reported that they had again perpetrated sectarian abuses, including the forced disappearance, torture and murder of Sunni Arab villagers, fellow Iraqis they were supposed to be rescuing from Daesh.

The war against Daesh in Iraq was peppered with a grim litany of sectarian atrocities perpetrated by government forces and allied Iran-backed fanatical militants. Aside from war crimes documented in Tikrit, Fallujah, Ramadi, Jurf al-Sakhr and the aforementioned Hawija amongst countless others, the battle for Daesh’s Iraqi capital of Mosul was a terrible sight to behold.