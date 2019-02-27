As the war in Syria nears its end, the US and Israel are making efforts to develop a consensus among all the parties involved in the conflict to agree on one thing: kicking Iran out of Syria.

This aim became more visible last year when Israel asked the Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose air force has supported the Syrian regime since 2015, and the US President Donald Trump to remove Iran from Syria.

Despite pressure on the Syrian regime from other parties involved in the war Bashar al Assad visited Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 25, for the first time in nearly eight years.

For Thomas Pierret, Senior Researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) the meeting has a clear message: business as usual, if not more business than usual.

“It's an attempt to countering rumours about the loosening of their relationship...Russians particularly tried to convey that idea that they’re making Assad less dependent on Iran, so the relationship might be less strong than it used to be,” Pierret tells TRT World.

For eight years, Iran has been the most loyal ally to the Assad regime as it provided financial and military backing on the ground. Along with Russian support which came later in 2015, foreign assistance helped the Syrian regime recapture the large territories that the opposition forces once occupied in Syria.

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, who directed Iran’s foreign policy in Syria was also present at the Assad’s meeting with Khamenei.

To counter Iranian influence in the country, Israel has been conducting hundreds of airstrikes against Iran in the past couple of years. Sharing the same aim, along with defeating Daesh - an issue that emerged in 2014 - Israel’s ally the US also sent its troops to the country in late 2015.

However, on December 19 last year, the US announced its plans to withdraw from Syria, in a step that raised concerns in Israel. Almost a week later, Israel ramped up its attacks on Iran-backed militias in Syria.

“These repeated Israeli attacks have been giving the impression that Iran is no longer safe in Syria and when you're not safe people might think that you're on the way out. So this meeting is also re-asserting the strength of that relationship,” Pierret says.

Will GCC countries be able to counter Iran in Syria?