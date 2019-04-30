The self-proclaimed “Caliph” of the Daesh terror group’s imaginary global Muslim community is back.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, whose real name is Ibrahim Awwad al Samarrai, appeared for the first time in almost five years on Monday, after Daesh propagandists from the Al Furqan media network released a video showing their leader explaining recent losses in Baghouz in Syria as well as discussing more recent terror attacks like the Sri Lanka Easter bombings that claimed hundreds of innocent lives, many of whom were Christians.

Bolstering Daesh’s ailing morale

So why has Baghdadi decided to make an appearance now? What coaxed him to temporarily risk putting his head above the parapet?

Catching a glimpse of Baghdadi is about as rare as happening upon a winning lottery ticket. Apart from a single appearance declaring the establishment of the Daesh caliphate from the pulpit of the now destroyed Grand Nuri Mosque in Mosul in 2014, Baghdadi has avoided cameras like the plague.

However, in the latest video, the shadowy and elusive terrorist leader is now sporting a grey and henna-dyed red beard and was seen sat with an assault rifle on one side with three of his anonymised lieutenants to his other side.

Aside from speaking haltingly, he seemed to be in robust health, giving the lie to so-called “testimonies” of former lieutenants who were captured by US-led coalition forces and are now on death row in Iraq.

Although it is near impossible to confirm the veracity of the almost 20-minute-long video, it's clear that its release is designed to bolster the morale of Daesh supporters and militant cells around the world. Their morale would have undoubtedly been rattled after Daesh’s territorial caliphate was blasted into oblivion, along with tens of thousands of innocent lives, not that they would have cared about them.

However, through his reappearance and by claiming deadly attacks like Sri Lanka as his organisation’s doing, Baghdadi will have stiffened the spines of those still fighting in Iraq and Syria who were probably wondering where the caliph they had come to fight for was. Numerous reports from both Russian and American sources suggested that Baghdadi was dead or dying after being caught in airstrikes or other military action as he hid and his 'caliphate' steadily shrunk.