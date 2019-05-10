WORLD
3 MIN READ
US school shootings - 2019
Methodology: Following is the rationale for the numbering that appears on the social cards TRT World is producing under the general title of US School Shootings - 2019.
US school shootings - 2019
A disagreement led to shots being fired in a parking lot on the campus of Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas on May 9, 2019. No one was injured.
By John Jirik
May 10, 2019

No agreed way exists to classify and count US school shootings. Some argue that the mere presence of firearms in schools is contrary to their role as institutions that foster understanding and consensus through teaching and discussion. Others argue that only by arming teachers can schools be made safer.

TRT World is not entering into that debate. We understand that our choice of what to classify as a 'school shooting' can be questioned. The point of this page is to present our methodology, so that our classification is easily understood. 

Our primary source of information is the database maintained by Everytown for Gun Safety, an independent, non-partisan 501(c)(3) organisation dedicated to understanding and reducing gun violence in America.

The NGO classifies as a school shooting every incident in which a firearm was discharged at a school, regardless of whether it was discharged inside a school building or on school or campus grounds. 

It counts the incident only if it was documented by the press or confirmed through further inquiries with law enforcement. 

If a gun was brought into a school, but not fired, or was fired off school grounds after if it had earlier been on school grounds, the incident was not counted.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World does not vouch for the accuracy of the data presented by Everytown for Gun Safety.

Our second source of information is press reports from the US, which are considered accurate because they appear in media of record, such as established newspapers and broadcast media, or on agency wires such as the Associated Press.

Because of the nature of the counting and verification, the social card # No. might not match the chronological order of the shootings. I.e. a shooting may be recorded with a later card number if news of it came after a later shooting that was already given a card number. However, the overall count accords to the above protocol.

The aim of the social cards is to mark every instance we become aware of that meets our criteria for inclusion, to provide our audience with a picture of gun use in US schools as one element of better understanding gun violence in the United States.

The project was started in 2018.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues