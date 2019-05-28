POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Football: Spanish players, officials held on match-fixing charges – report
Police are investigating footballers, ex-players and club executives over suspicions of forming a match-fixing group to profit from betting on games, Spanish newspaper El Pais reports.
Football: Spanish players, officials held on match-fixing charges – report
General view of armed police officers outside the stadium Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, May 28, 2019. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
May 28, 2019

Spanish police arrested a number of first- and second-division football players and officials over suspicions of forming a match-fixing group to profit from betting on games, El Pais reported on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the Spanish police confirmed there was an open investigation but would not give details.

The Spanish-language daily newspaper said that police raids were taking place across the country on Tuesday and that several current and former players and officials from clubs in the top two divisions had been arrested.

The Spanish league said the arrests were carried out by the National Police as the result of an investigation it instigated. The league said it contacted authorities about possible match-fixing involving a match in May 2018, but it did not provide details about the teams or players involved.

The league said during the 2018-19 season it informed police of eight suspected cases of "acts related to match-fixing in lower, non-professional divisions and international friendlies."

Who are the detainees?

A lawyer for the club Huesca, recently demoted from the top-tier La Liga, confirmed that various people there had been detained on a warrant issued by a local court in the northeastern town.

RECOMMENDED

He did not directly name those detained. But El Pais reported that they included club president Agustin Lasaosa as well as the head of the club's medical department.

"We haven't been able to speak to the president yet. However he will be able to give opportune explanations in due course," the lawyer, Pedro Camarero, told reporters at Huesca's stadium.

"Internally within the club we are not worried and are at the disposal of whatever the courts request of us. For now, we do not know how things will develop," he said.

Investigation since 2017

The report said that the investigation into match-fixing began after Huesca's 1-0 defeat to Nastic at the end of their 2017-18 season in the Segunda or second division.

By the time of that game, Huesca had already guaranteed their promotion to La Liga for the first time, and irregular betting patterns over the half-time and full-time scores were spotted, El Pais said.

Huesca recently finished second-last in La Liga and will be back in Segunda next season.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member