Jay-Z is officially hip hop's first billionaire, Forbes declared on Monday, founding his kingdom on entertainment but also reaping earnings from liquor, art and real estate.

The rapper born Shawn Carter, who grew up in one of Brooklyn's most notorious housing projects, "has accumulated a fortune that conservatively totals $1 billion, making him one of only a handful of entertainers to become a billionaire, and the first hip-hop artist to do so," the magazine said in a new cover story.

The house that Jay built includes stakes in Armand de Brignac champagne and D'Usse cognac - worth $310 million and $100 million respectively - as well as $220 million in cash and investments that includes a stake in Uber worth an estimated $70 million.

The 49-year-old also boasts a $75 million music catalogue, $75 million from the entertainment company Roc Nation and $100 million from streaming service Tidal.

In addition to his penthouse in New York's posh Tribeca neighbourhood, Jay-Z and his superstar wife Beyonce own mansions in East Hampton, New York and Los Angeles' swank Bel Air neighbourhood - real estate holdings adding some $50 million to the rapper's name, Forbes said.

'Blueprint for our culture'