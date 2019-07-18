The United States stated Wednesday that it was removing Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet programme after the delivery of the Russian S-400 missile system.

“The United States has been clear that Turkey’s acquisition of the S-400 is unacceptable,” said Acting Chief Pentagon spokesperson Charles E. Summers Jr., in a statement on April 1.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry slammed the move, describing the move as "one-sided", "incompatible with the spirit of the alliance", and devoid of any "legitimate justification," referring to Greece's installation of Russian missiles without NATO or US objection.

Turkey currently produces nearly 900 parts for the F-35 program, and the cost of removing Turkey will cost nearly $9 billion over the life of the program. The United States will in the meantime have to find new sources for the parts, with losses ranging from $500-$600 million in nonrecurring engineering costs to shift production to the US alone.

The first two Turkish F-35 jets were already delivered in June 2018, and are operational in Arizona where Turkish pilots train for their use. An additional F-35 was delivered to Turkey in June for training at the same training facility in Arizona, despite of the halt on deliveries to Turkey. The US has since declared that no jets will be delivered, in spite of an earlier formal handover ceremony. Meanwhile, all Turkish military personnel and aviators will be required to depart the US by July 31.

Cutting Turkey out of the F-35 program poses serious risks to the sprawling supply chain used to maintain and build the stealth fighter jets.

F-35 program manager Vice Adm. Mathias Winter testified to lawmakers that “the evaluation of Turkey stopping would be between 50- and 75-airplane impact over a two-year period.”

Nearly 6 percent to 7 percent of the aircraft’s parts are made in Turkey, Winter said, warning that “we would see within 45 to 90 days an impact of the slowing down or stopping of those parts to the three production lines.”

What's the issue?

Turkey's decision to pursue the Russian S-400 missile systems has been controversial since it was first announced.

In spite of US appeals for Turkey not to procure the S-400, Turkey argued that the US did not offer an alternative missile defence shield.

NATO allies have meanwhile raised concerns about data security given that Turkey’s Defence Industries Undersecretariat plans to link the F-35 system to the Turkish Air Force network (HvBS).

This would be necessary to actualise the full potential of the stealth fighter which operates in tandem with information and battlespace awareness networks that guide its cutting-edge software.

US concerns are that with the S400 linked to HvBS, there is a major risk that data collected by the F-35 may end up being shared with Russia, which could compromise the fighter's operational effectiveness or its stealth signature.

But the Turkish government has rejected such claims, stating that the F-35 and NATO-integrated defence network would run on a separate network from the Russian S-400.

The F-35's makers have previously boasted that revolutionary technology ensures its radar signature is the size of a golf ball, ensuring stealth on critical missions, years ahead of other stealth fighters used worldwide.

Other concerns are that any F-35's operational in Turkey may be detected by its own S-400 radar systems, and that data could be used by Russia to improve detection and targeting of F-35.

In a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing last month, U.S. Army General Curtis Scaparrotti, European Command commander and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, argued against the sale of the F-35 to Turkey if it acquired the S-400.

“My best military advice would be that we don’t follow through with the F-35, flying it or working with an ally that’s working with Russian systems”, he said.

Turkey inked a deal to acquire the S-400 missile system in September 2017, going on to make an advance payment for its delivery.

Only last week, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, and emphasised that the S-400 acquisition would go ahead.

Turkey has “an agreement with Russia and we are bound by it,” said Turkey's foreign minister.

Turkey’s Defence Industries undersecretary expects the first batch of S-400 deliveries in July.

The US suspension of delivery comes just days before a meeting between NATO foreign ministers to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance.

What caused this?

On August 13 2018, US President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law, which includes legislation calling for the delay in 100 ordered F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.

This came as a punitive measure against Turkey in an arm-twisting tactic to free American Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was put under house arrest while awaiting trial on espionage and terrorism-related charges in Izmir province. Pastor Brunson has since been released.

Besides enforcing a delay on the F-35 deal, Washington doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium exports to the US, causing economic strain in several markets.

President Trump's erratic foreign policy moves have not only antagonised Ankara but also exposed NATO to a security threat.

But Turkey is more crucial to the development of the F-35 and its production than many let on.

A senior NATO military official, speaking to TRT World on condition of anonymity, warned of undesirable consequences if Turkey was removed from the F-35 program. The official said Turkey's removal would “violate the joint-development partnership agreement” and “undermine the United States’ legitimacy in NATO.” He further warned that “a delay would be a strategic risk and setback to NATO in the global race to deploy the fifth-generation stealth fighters, particularly as other world powers are rushing to deploy theirs.”