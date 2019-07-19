Algeria took the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in its history, thanks to Baghdad Bounedjah's deflected goal early on in the game.

Baghdad Bounedjah’s strike caught a deflection from defender Salif Sane, climbing high before landing in the back of the net with goalkeeper Alfred Gomis unable to intercept.

After a break, Senegal thought nearly had the advantage when Adlene Guedioura was brought up on handling the ball in his own area, but after a VAR intervention the referee reversed his decision.

M'Baye Niang came close to scoring, but failed to hit the target from inside a narrow angle after rounding Rais M'bolhi within the penalty box.

The match has been described by many as a face-off between Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez and Liverpool's Sadio Mane.

After falling behind, Senegal managed to dominate the remainder of the match, but remained unable to equalise.

Senegal made a total of 12 shots, with 3 on the net, and held a 63% possession rate; relative to Algeria's 1 shot on net which landed it the win.