Now 29 years ago, and in an act of complete hubristic and strategic negligence, former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein sent Iraqi troops over his shared border with Kuwait and began what would later be known as the Gulf War.

Saddam’s conquest of his newly created “19th province” was short-lived, though, as less than seven months later a US-led coalition would decimate the Iraqi armed forces and devastate Iraq itself.

Though Iraq’s occupation ended, it was not achieved without a litany of war crimes being committed against not only Iraqi military personnel, but began a long process of what can only be described as crimes against humanity perpetrated against the Iraqi people.

On this day almost three decades ago, the Iraqi people lost their future.

The invasion of Kuwait

Iraqi forces launched an invasion of tiny Kuwait after years of trying to settle significant disputes over oil exports with Iraq’s regional Arab “brothers”, Kuwaiti slant-drilling into the shared Rumailah oilfield, and what Saddam perceived to be Arab disrespect, hostility and ungratefulness towards Iraq.

After all, Iraq had only just emerged barely victorious from a brutal eight-year war with Iran in 1988.

People often blame Saddam for harbouring aggressive, expansionist agendas, and there is certainly merit to that argument. However, Iraq had significant legitimate grievances with its Arab neighbours.

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were all producing oil in excess of OPEC quotas, pushing down prices, which meant that Iraq’s war-ravaged economy could never recover.

This also meant that Iraq could not demobilise its vaunted “million-man army” that it had used to force Khomeini into a ceasefire, as it would have caused high unemployment, discontent, and may have threatened a coup. Not only was Kuwait helping to depress oil prices, but it then began slant-drilling and relieving Iraq of its own oil stocks, something Saddam Hussein rightly described as “economic warfare.”

This, and a meeting with then-US Ambassador to Iraq April Glaspie who said that the US has “no opinion” on Arab-Arab disputes led a gullible Saddam to order Kuwait to be attacked. The Iraqi invasion began in the early hours and most of the military objectives the Iraqi high command had set its troops had been achieved later that same day.

The rest of Kuwait was subdued completely in under three days, their defensive capabilities decisively smashed, and their royal family, the Al Sabah clan, sent fleeing across the desert into Saudi Arabia for protection.

While this may have resulted in a celebratory mood for an exultant Saddam, it also spelt the beginning of a series of catastrophes to afflict the Iraqi people, and all because Saddam tried to play chicken with the world’s sole superpower at the time – the United States.