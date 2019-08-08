Following the changing of the guard in the United Kingdom with a new prime minister and cabinet, Downing Street has confirmed that it will join the United States-led naval mission in the Gulf to secure freedom of navigation and to protect vessels from Iranian interdiction and hijacking operations.

While the British announcement will certainly bolster American efforts to increase pressure on Iran, the reality is that it will have minimal impact at sea as the once formidable Royal Navy is exposed as having far too few ships, with far too few of them deployable at any given time.

With Brexit chewing into much of the national will, and Britain struggling to maintain its gravitas and prestige in a changing international system, the “special relationship” between the US and the UK will probably not be enough to adequately police the Gulf without European assistance.

The Royal Navy has seen better days

Britain once oversaw and ruled over an empire “on which the sun never sets”, and much of its success was due to the pivotal role the Royal Navy played. It became the most powerful naval force in the world in the mid-18th century and remained that way until the US Navy eclipsed it some two centuries later.

As primarily a maritime empire, the unquestioned and unchallenged strength of the Royal Navy over approximately two centuries is staggering and impressive, particularly when assessed in light of competing imperial powers who could not keep up. It allowed Britain to influence or outright control territories as far from the British Isles as the Americas to the west and India to the east. This is the origin to the patriotic song “Rule, Britannia” with reference to Britannia ruling the waves.

However, today, we are a long way away from the former greatness of the Royal Navy. Due to intensive cuts that began after the British Empire began to unravel following the Second World War, and Britain’s role as a global power being sapped by the new western superpower, the United States, the Royal Navy is a shadow of its former self. In the present day, it fields six destroyers and 13 frigates, and only a few of them can be deployed at any given time.

Given the escalations with Iran and the tit-for-tat mutual interception and seizing of oil tankers, when the announcement was made that the Royal Navy would be “doubling” its presence in the Gulf to protect UK-flagged vessels, some took this to be a massive escalation.

Britain is indeed doubling its presence, by adding a destroyer, HMS Duncan, to the existing fleet of one frigate, the HMS Montrose. Two ships to patrol the entire Gulf is hardly naval dominance.