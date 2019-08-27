Journalist Ben Said, a former executive producer at TRT World, died at age 45 on Monday.

Said was the director of news at eNCA at the time of what the television channel described as an accidental death.

According to eNCA, Said drowned while on holiday with his family in Mozambique on Monday afternoon.

"Ben was one of the country’s best television journalists and his loss to the station is immense," eNCA's Editor Jeremy Maggs said.

The veteran journalist recently returned to South Africa to become the director of news at eNCA after more than three years as an integral part of TRT World in Istanbul.