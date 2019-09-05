One of the hallmarks of the reign of Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is the hyper-nationalistic discourse that has been injected into Saudi society. This nationalism on steroids seeks to foster not only a sense of national pride but also loyalty to the absolutist monarchy by manufacturing a historical narrative that paints them as saviours and guardians of the “Saudi people” - rather than solely serving the interests of the Al Saud royal family.

As part of this attempt at engendering a new national identity, Saudi education officials have taken to shamelessly attacking an old foe of theirs with a bid to alter their history curriculum to brand the Ottoman Empire as an “invasive and criminal state” and calling their sovereignty over the Arabian Peninsula as an “Ottoman occupation”.

An ugly marriage of nationalism and Turkophobia

The Saudi education ministry’s move to obfuscate history—praised by royals—and brainwash Saudi children is not only to “one-up” the Ottomans who put down successive revolts by the Al Saud until they sided with the British Empire, but to whip up Turkophobic sentiment amongst Saudi citizens due to Riyadh’s clear disdain for the Turkish government led by Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

MBS has had egg on his face, not to mention blood all over his hands, ever since he and/or men loyal to him orchestrated the brutal murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi almost a year ago. Khashoggi was lured to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where evidence indicates he was ambushed by a hit squad, suffocated to death, and then dismembered and had his remains either burnt or dissolved with acid.

Since then, Turkey has been at the forefront of the global campaign to bring the perpetrators of this grisly crime to justice, and MBS is not happy about that at all. While even the CIA believes that MBS and his coterie are behind Khashoggi’s assassination, the US is too big a shark to tussle with, and Saudi Arabia needs to stay in Washington’s good graces because it relies on American power to survive.

Riyadh has therefore directed its ire at regional power Turkey, lashing out with anti-Ottoman slurs as a way of cloaking its anti-Turkish sentiments that have been exacerbated by the Khashoggi case, Turkey’s support for embattled Qatar that has been blockaded by Saudi Arabian and its allies since 2017, and Ankara’s backing of pro-democracy movements throughout the Middle East.

As the Ottoman Empire was referred to in Saudi Arabia by its proper name for decades and viewed as part of the historical fabric of the region that had an immense influence on even social and cultural norms and customs, these recent changes can only be described as politically motivated.

Many across the Arab world equate Erdogan and his political movement as descendants of the Ottomans and, even though they are not “neo-Ottomans”, the perception exists. Saudi Arabia is, therefore, taking a stab at modern-day Turkey by slinging mud at the Ottomans.