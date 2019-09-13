We’ve heard it all before. Many Muslim countries and public figures will argue that Israel, the “Zionist entity”, cannot be normalised. It cannot be acknowledged. It cannot be dealt with. No measure of interaction with Israel can or should be tolerated. They should not even be competed against in sport because Israel does not exist.

That’s all well and good, except for the fact that Israel does exist. Sadly, the proclivity of many Muslim-majority countries to ignore this fact has led to some Muslim athletes losing genuine opportunities at becoming world champions in their own right and has even led to the perception that these countries lack sportsmanship, are sore losers, and cannot follow the rules of international competition.

Iran throwing in the towel against Israel

Despite all the tough talk and political and military posturing against Israel for 40 years now, the Iranian regime has once again failed to throw down the gauntlet against its professed enemy and instead decided to throw in the towel by forcing one of its star athletes to fail intentionally.

In 2018, Iran’s Saeid Mollaei entered the World Judo Championships and defeated both Turkey’s Vedat Albayrak and Japan’s Sotaro Fujiwara in the finals to claim gold and become the champion of the men’s 81 kg division. For Iran, this was an amazing achievement and showed that the country could produce athletes that could compete at the highest level of an extremely popular Olympic sport, and win.

Barely a year later, and Mollaei came to win again at this year’s championships in Tokyo and cement his place as one of the world’s most dominant judoka in his weight category. Defeating four opponents in succession, Mollaei progressed to the semi-finals but received a phone call before he was due to fight.

According to the International Judo Federation (IJF), the world’s governing body of the sport, Iran’s first deputy minister of sport and its national Olympic chief called Mollaei and ordered him not to compete in the semi-final against Belgium’s Matthias Casse so as to avoid a potential match up against Israel’s Sagi Muki.

The IJF has said that state security personnel were at Mollaei’s family home in Iran at the time they made the call, a sinister move designed to threaten the athlete and force his compliance.

Mollaei only partially defied the order but fought half-heartedly as he claimed he was in fear for himself and his family and worried about his future. However, even this partial defiance may have cost him his home, as the Iranian athlete says there is now “no guarantee I will ever be able to return.”

Hypocrisy married with stupidity

It is both exceedingly odd and worrying that the Iranian authorities would bully their athlete in this way, and not for the first time either. It also betrays a kind of double standards that allows the political and religious elites of the country to engage with Israel while denying men and women with sporting dreams the chance to shine simply to make a redundant political statement.