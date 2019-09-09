Leave it to Pennywise to deliver a much-needed jolt to the domestic box office. Warner Bros. and New Line’s “It: Chapter Two” arrived with $91 million, a promising start to fall after a lackluster summer moviegoing season.

While those ticket sales are behind the jaw-dropping $123 million launch of its predecessor, 2017’s “It,” the follow-up still ranks as the second-best horror opening in history, as well as the second-highest bow for the month of September (both behind “It”). Directed by Andy Muschietti, “It: Chapter Two” was also a necessary win for Warner Bros. following a dismal summer that saw disappointments such as “The Kitchen,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Shaft.”

Overseas, “It: Chapter Two” scared up a solid $94 million for a global debut of $185 million.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with our result,” Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.’ president of domestic distribution, said on a Sunday morning call. “Andy Muschietti and New Line, as well as the marketing team led by Blair Rich, created one of those moments where it all works. We’re proud of it.”

The R-rated horror sequel didn’t receive the same critical love as the first (“It: Chapter Two” carries a 64% on Rotten Tomatoes compared to an 87% for the original). However, audiences were more favourable, giving the same B+ CinemaScore as the “It.” Over half of opening weekend crowds were male, while 33% were under the age of 25. Younger moviegoers appeared to be even more enthusiastic: Ticket buyers 25 years old and younger awarded the film with an A- CinemaScore and those under the age of 18 gave it an A.

“The Pennywise character really speaks to [younger audiences] in a big way,” Goldstein said. “We have such a strong millennial audience, which tells us we should have a long play in front of us.”