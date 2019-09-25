Tom Hanks, one of Hollywood's most beloved actors, is to add another honour to his name with a lifetime achievement award from the organisers of the Golden Globe awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said on Tuesday it would present the prolific actor and producer with its Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills on January 5.

The boyish-looking Hanks, now 63, made his movie breakthrough in "Big" in 1988, playing a teenager who wakes up to find himself in the body of an adult.

He went on to win back-to-back Oscars and Golden Globes in 1994 and 1995 for his roles in AIDS drama "Philadelphia" and comedy "Forrest Gump."

"For more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire," HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said in a statement.