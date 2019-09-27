Egyptian authorities have detained hundreds of people in a sweeping crackdown after rare protests against the country’s regime last week, as the architect of the demonstrations called for more this Friday.

Videos posted on social media purported to show crowds protesting in the southern town of Qena.

In the footage that could not immediately be verified by TRT World, crowds chanted: "There is not God but God, Sisi is the enemy of God".

Those arrested before Friday included Cairo University academics Hassan Nafaa and Hazem Hosny, as well as journalist Khaled Daoud.

The Egyptian Centre for Freedoms and Rights said 1,298 had been detained while 1,003 of those had been placed under formal arrest.

Hosny was the spokesperson for former military chief Sami Anan’s presidential campaign. Anan was detained after announcing his run for Egypt’s top job in the 2018 election. Every candidate who stood against Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi was either arrested or otherwise had their candidacy cancelled.

Nafaa was arrested after tweeting that it was in Egypt’s best interests to remove Sisi from power prior to the protests that began last Friday.

The arrests come as the instigator of last weekend’s protests, Mohammed Ali, repeated his call for Sisi to step down and for Egyptians to take to the streets on Friday if he did not.