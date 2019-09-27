TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey says not satisfied with progress on Syria "safe zone" with US
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said if Ankara could not reach an agreement with the US on a safe zone, "we will eradicate the terrorists ourselves."
Turkey says not satisfied with progress on Syria "safe zone" with US
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Informal Foreign Ministry Meeting within the 74th session of UN General Assembly in New York, United States on September 27, 2019. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
September 27, 2019

Turkey is not satisfied with the current state of talks with the United States to establish a planned "safe zone" in northern Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Ankara wants NATO ally Washington to clear a 480-km-long border area from YPG terrorist group, warning of unilateral action otherwise. 

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is considered a terror organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier on Friday that efforts were on schedule, but warned that Ankara had completed military preparations along its border.

Speaking to reporters after the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Cavusoglu reiterated Ankara's warning that it will act unilaterally if talks did not yield results and the US continued its stalling tactics.

He also said Washington was considering re-including Turkey in the F-35 fighter jet programme, from which Ankara was suspended over its purchase of Russian defence systems. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM