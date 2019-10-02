POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Super subs give Manchester City 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb
City move on to six points from their opening two games after winning their first match 3-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk, while Dinamo have three points.
Super subs give Manchester City 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb
Manchester City's Phil Foden scores their second goal on October 1, 2019. / Reuters
Saliha ErenSaliha Eren
October 2, 2019

Manchester City made it two wins out of two in Champions League Group C after goals from substitutes Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden gave Pep Guardiola's side a 2-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

The Croatians frustrated the Premier League champions with some excellent defending in the first half and all City could manage from their domination was Ilkay Gundogan's shot against the bar in the 21st minute.

The introduction of Sterling increased the tempo and width of City's play and it was the England international who broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, turning in a low cross from Riyad Mahrez after a superb diagonal pass from Rodri.

RECOMMENDED

Dinamo tried their luck in the final stages but were caught on the counter in stoppage time with Sterling breaking and slipping the ball wide to Foden who confidently drove home.

City move on to six points from their opening two games after winning their first match 3-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk, while Dinamo have three points.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM