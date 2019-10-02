It is difficult to guess what United States President Donald Trump had in mind when he recently described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “Father of India.” But he achieved one thing: further trivialising an already diluted sobriquet ascribed to the country’s legendary leader Mahatma Gandhi.

You cannot miss him. Gandhi is everywhere in India – from currency notes to main roads that run through major cities, to statues sprinkled across the vast nation and various government programmes with his name on them. On his 150th birthday today, there is no reason to fear his name getting obliterated, but one cannot be so sure that his legacy will survive.

Gandhi looks like he will remain in the memory of the Subcontinent for a long time, but what he stood for is receding at a supersonic speed that India can afford only at its peril.

Take for instance, the fraught relations between the majority Hindu and the minority Muslim community. Gandhi fought all his life of cordial ties between the two, went on hunger-strikes to stop rioting among them and finally in 1948, a year after independence, fell prey to a Hindu right-wing nationalist assassin, Nathuram Godse, who was unable to tolerate his liberal, inclusive ideas and support for the Muslim community.

It is not that there have been no riots since his death. On the contrary, there have been innumerable instances of violent riots between the two communities leading to scores of deaths.

During his lifetime even Gandhi—despite his firm views on non-violence and peaceful inter-communal relations—found it difficult to douse the animosity that existed among the two communities. He was particularly devastated at the bloody riots that marked the partition of British India into independent India and Pakistan.

His assassination too did not help, and in independent India, violence between sections of Hindus and Muslims continued sporadically across parts of the country. Though riots of that nature have fallen in number in recent times, what has not improved is the deep prejudice that exists between the two communities. And now, paradoxically, right-wing nationalist Hindu groups led by the RSS and its political affiliate, the BJP are in power.

Riots have come down, but the animosity has taken the character of majoritarian domination that is visible in several ways - most notably cases of lynching that have left the nation reeling at the lawlessness and audacity.

In a country where someone like Gandhi stood for non-violence, the vigilante mobs led by radical Hindu groups have targeted hapless Muslims leading to deaths and serious injuries.

What is more shocking is that the state machinery does not seem to have responded reasonably to these attacks. Rarely have the culprits been penalised and, more often than not, been freed. In one instance, a federal minister Jayant Sinha even greeted the suspected attackers who had been let out on bail.

One would expect the sharp differences between the communities to soften with time as inter-community marriages become more common. But, increasingly, it has become challenging for a boy and a girl from the Hindu and Muslim communities to marry one another.