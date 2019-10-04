POLITICS
2 MIN READ
American Muhammad breaks own world record to win 400m hurdles
Olympic champion Muhammad took gold with a time of 52.16 seconds at the Khalifa Stadium, bettering her own world record of 52.20 set at the US Trials in Iowa in July.
American Muhammad breaks own world record to win 400m hurdles
USA's Dalilah Muhammad reacts after winning the Women's 400m Hurdles final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha, October 4, 2019. / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
October 4, 2019

American Dalilah Muhammad broke her own world record to win the women's 400 metres hurdles at the world athletics championships with a time of 52.16 seconds on Friday, edging out her compatriot Sydney McLaughlin in a gripping race.

The 29-year-old Muhammad, the 2016 Olympic champion, crossed the finish line in 52.16 seconds, 0.04 seconds faster than the previous world record she had set in July.

Muhammad was only slightly ahead of silver medallist McLaughlin over the first 100m of the race, but her lead grew as they came through the second bend.

RECOMMENDED

McLaughlin, 20, closed in on her teammate but couldn't quite catch up as she finished second in 52.23 seconds.

The two Americans completely dominated the race, opening up a large gap on the rest of the field.

Rushell Clayton of Jamaica took the bronze with a personal best time of 53.74 seconds.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert