CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Ginger Baker, drummer with rock legends Cream, dies aged 80
Baker was admitted to hospital several weeks ago after becoming "critically ill", according to posts on his Twitter account.
Ginger Baker, drummer with rock legends Cream, dies aged 80
Ginger Baker performs in Hollywood in this 2015 file photo. / AFP
By Aamer Rahman
October 6, 2019

Legendary British drummer Ginger Baker, a founding member of British psychedelic band Cream, died on Sunday aged 80, it was announced on his Twitter account.

"We are very sad to say that Ginger has passed away peacefully in hospital this morning," a message posted on his page on the social media website stated.

"Thank you to everyone for your kind words over the past weeks."

Baker was admitted to hospital several weeks ago after becoming "critically ill", according to posts on his Twitter account.

He had previously been known to suffer from breathing problems.

RECOMMENDED

Baker helped to found the supergroup Cream in 1966 alongside guitarist Eric Clapton and bassist and vocalist Jack Bruce.

He emerged in the 1960s at the same time as other legendary rock drummers Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones and Mitch Mitchell of the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

Described by the BBC as "a temperamental and argumentative figure, whose behaviour frequently led to on-stage punch-ups", Baker was considered one of the most innovative and influential drummers of his generation.

Born Peter Edward Baker in southeast London in 1939, he adopted the nickname Ginger due to the flaming red hair of his youth.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat