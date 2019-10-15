Europe’s ad hoc concerns over stability in the Middle East have once again come to the fore after their reactions to Turkey launching Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK.

Soon after the operation kicked off, European states launched a wave of criticism against Turkey that completely ignores Turkey's security concerns. Meanwhile many states, including Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Sweden have suspended weapons sales to Ankara.

Yet only a week before these states suspended weapons to Turkey, Germany signed a new deal to sell military equipment to the UAE, despite increasing awareness about Abu Dhabi’s regional policy actions. Meanwhile, France, another critic of Operation Peace Spring has upheld and even defended its considerable weapons sales to the UAE, despite concerns raised about their usage in the Yemen war.

Although the UAE has a major hand in what the UN calls the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis”, European states have only offered vague 'concerns' over the conflict there. Directly addressing the UAE’s role in the war through action is a far cry.

In contrast, Turkey has shouldered the humanitarian fallout from the Syria war nearly singlehandedly (with the exception of a few other countries) by hosting over three million refugees since the start of the war in Syria.

The UAE's lobbying efforts have seen it deploy its considerable wealth to fund think tanks and academic institutions to push its narrative in the West, using 'expert opinion' to influence policymakers globally.

Mohammad bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has operated in a particularly shrewd manner covertly pursuing his regional ambitions without taking any of the limelight for it. The UAE portrays itself as having a “pro-peace” and charitable agenda in the countries it intervenes in. It has showcased its humanitarian efforts to the European Parliament, which leading European ministers have applauded - but in reality, it has countered revolutionary movements that have sought to bring democracy to the Middle East.

Recently, the UAE managed to avoid heightened criticism over the Yemen war by staging a “withdrawal” by removing some of its troops from the country. This was a mirage to protect its image as not only did its forces still retain a presence, it retained its support for southern secessionist militias.

Meanwhile, it has tried to formulate an image of being a peacemaker, increasingly reaching out to Iran. While this helps protect its own security, as Abu Dhabi would likely be immediately affected if tensions in the Persian Gulf erupted, it also helps the UAE appear a more credible regional actor.

Even in the US, while Trump threatens to “obliterate” Turkey’s economy over Operation Peace Spring, he has often courted the UAE and supported their regional policies in Yemen and elsewhere, largely owing to Abu Dhabi’s lobbying.